BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: The Vatican’s Club of Rome says “the real enemy is humanity”!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
688 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Good Vs Evil

“The common enemy of humanity is man” is what the Vatican’s Club of Rome stated in 1991.

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. In their totality and in their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which demands the solidarity of all peoples. But in designating them as the enemy, we fall into the trap about which we have already warned, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.”


How twisted and demonic is this? 

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godhumanityyeshuavaticanson of godenemyyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaclub of romespirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A calculated retreat: Bill Gates cancels India AI keynote speech as Epstein scandal shadows his global agenda

A calculated retreat: Bill Gates cancels India AI keynote speech as Epstein scandal shadows his global agenda

Lance D Johnson
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
Google report: Foreign cyber groups target U.S. defense industrial base

Google report: Foreign cyber groups target U.S. defense industrial base

Laura Harris
The $3 million silence offer: How a 2016 deal kept Epstein&#8217;s trafficking network running for three more years

The $3 million silence offer: How a 2016 deal kept Epstein’s trafficking network running for three more years

Cassie B.
U.S. announces withdrawal of ALL remaining troops from Syria amid rising tensions with Iran

U.S. announces withdrawal of ALL remaining troops from Syria amid rising tensions with Iran

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy