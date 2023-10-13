The Hamas movement reported a successful strike with an Ayash-250 ballistic missile on the headquarters of the Northern Military District of the IDF in Safed.





The Israelis confirmed the launch and reported intercepting the target, but later footage of the arrival at the Sterokem fertilizer plant in Haifa appeared. Whether this was an accurate hit from another similar munition or the fall of the remains of a downed missile is still unknown.





Coordinates: 32.7797498, 35.0721901





The nuance is that both Safed and Haifa are located more than 150 km from the Gaza Strip, which confirms the Palestinian group’s ability to hit targets virtually throughout Israel.





This is the second documented use of the Ayash-250 by Hamas, having previously fired it at Ramon Air Base in the Negev Desert during the last escalation in 2021.