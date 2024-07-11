A Message From A Survivor Of The Nazi Germany Camps

The message that this brave gentleman is telling us shows that there are two forces at work in the current Middle East war between Hamas and Israel, and that is that there are some wonderful and caring Jewish people as opposed to the Zionists, who are no better than criminals in their quest for complete power and dominance over all.

This shows that it's still possible to support Jewish people and the suppressed Palestinian people at the same time. There are many Jews who are getting behind the movement against the violence and genocide being carried out by the Israeli government and its armed forces, and we must support those people who are demanding that this genocide stop now.

Many of us are unaware of the fact that Jews, Christians, and Muslims lived in total harmony, side by side, in villages across Palestine (now mostly Israel) for quite a millennia before the British treachery was allowed to unfold in the late 1940s. For any doubters, please brush up on your history before criticizing the writer.





