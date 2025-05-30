Main Points From Nebenzya at the UN Security Council:

➡️A ceasefire must include a halt to Western arms shipments to Kiev and an end to Ukraine’s forced mobilization.

➡️Peace terms must be agreed upon first—only then can a ceasefire be discussed.

➡️Europe, desperate to keep the U.S. on its side, resorts to lies and distortion against Russia.

➡️Russia is prepared to continue and escalate military operations in Ukraine for as long as necessary.

➡️Zelensky, whose term has expired, refuses to end the war because he's afraid of elections and being held accountable for billions in stolen aid.