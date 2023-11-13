Create New Account
THE WEST IS GOING TO ITS OWN DESTRUCTION
The western world is destroying itself like the blind leading the blind. They are blinded by the darkness of their hatred of Christianity. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Captain Sean Parnell Warns Of Repeat U.S. Mistakes

https://rumble.com/v3v3psp-captain-sean-parnell-warns-of-repeat-u.s.-mistakes.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec - Islamist are at war with the Christian western world.  

https://rumble.com/v3v39e4-jack-posobiec-we-will-take-communion-in-the-hagia-sophia-when-we-win.html


3. InfoWars.com - Alex Jones says the left is being unleashed.

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=654ec1fb668ba733e3e7ba21


