Green Living Off Grid Following The Lead Of An Expert In Self-Sufficiency

Have you ever been curious about what it would take to live off-grid? Joining us to contribute her knowledge on this subject is Christy Darlington. Christy runs a platform called Green Living Off Grid, where she educates people on how to live healthier lives by developing homegrown vegetable gardens and utilizing renewable energy.

In this episode, Christy clues us in on her gardening methods and unique approach to self-sufficiency. By exploring both hydroponics and aquaponics, we cover a wide range of proven farming techniques that are sure to intrigue you.

To learn more about Christy and her work with Green Living Off Grid, visit https://greenlivingoffgrid.com/!

