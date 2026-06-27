The One Move That Could Finally Break D.C.’s Power - Mark Meckler

Mark Meckler joins David and Stacy Whited to reveal the one constitutional move that could finally break Washington, D.C.’s grip on power: Article V and a Convention of States. Mark explains why America cannot be saved by another election, another politician, or another executive order alone — because D.C. will never willingly restrain itself. In this powerful conversation, he breaks down why the federal government has become too bloated, too permanent, and too unaccountable, and how the Founders gave the states and the people a way to push back. Mark shares how Convention of States works, why 20 states have already passed it, what it will take to reach 34, and how everyday Americans can help fight for term limits, fiscal responsibility, and limits on federal power. They also discuss the rise of socialism and communism in American politics, the danger of apathy, the spiritual battle behind America’s cultural chaos, and why it is not enough to simply wake up or speak up — we must show up.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comMark MecklerWEBSITE: https://conventionofstates.comX: https://x.com/MarkMeckler-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: