9/19/24 TRUMP, N_TO Death Squads, DEW Attacks/Tucson, Diddy/Tito/AKA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
Follow
1
81 views • 7 months ago

9/19/24 NATO/Atlantic Council/Ukraine mercenaries deployed to ass_ssinate Trump. Tucson, AZ Rally 12 days ago- DEW attack, thousands injured. The Information Rubicon has been crossed: Israel DEW attack on digital devices, Ukraine-trained mercenaries attacks on Trump & the Pimp Diddy Sex/Bribery Operation Exposed = Awareness Explosion in the American Psyche! WE ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TN: comes from Dinesh D'Souza's new excellent film: VINDICATING TRUMP

Please support the film & spread the word!

https://dineshdsouza.com/video/vindicating-trump-trailer-new-dinesh-dsouza-movie/


Matt Gaetz/Whistleblower: 5 assassin teams to kill Trump in USA known before 2nd Murder attempt of Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/rep-matt-gaetz-there-are-five-known-assassination/


Trump Rally Tucson, AZ: Radiation/DEW Attack:

https://arizonaglobe.com/fl/tucson-trump-rally-sparks-backlash-mysterious-illness/


Ian Carroll: The Best P Diddy Reports:

https://x.com/Cancelcloco


Jonathon Oddie: P Diddy sex slave who shot up Trump Doral Resort:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er_1wSbFVAQ


Tito Jackson, Heart Attack while Driving:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13857367/Tito-Jackson-death-New-Mexico-heart-attack-autopsy-Oklahoma.html


Candace Owens: Michael Jackson not guilty:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs_I-nBPAmY


Faheem Muhammad, MJ's Bodyguard:

https://www.tmz.com/2011/09/28/people-vs-dr-conrad-murray-aeg-michael-jackson-manslaughter-bodyguard-faheem-muhammad/


DEW Mossad Attack in Lebanon:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/developing-home-solar-systems-explode-beirut-lebanon-following/


Thermal Heating (DEW) Device Detonations:

https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/breaking-largest-physical-cyber-attack-in-history-thousands-of-devices-explode-prelude-to-war/?utm_content=14698382&utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email


Trump Rally NY: Practice run Operation?

https://revolver.news/2024/09/the-truth-of-latest-bomb-trump-assassination-scare-could-be-darker-than-you-imagine/


Vindman links:

https://rumble.com/v2cff7s-3923-red-wine-and-bullsh-t-v-ndmans-geo-warfare-ca-copper4health.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v2bmnr0-3323-trident-v-ndman-oi-organoid-iob-matrix-tech-m-sk-chdtv.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard in Vegas! RECLAIM AMERICA Tour: Register here, 9/21/24:

https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/team-trumps-reclaim-america-tour-featuring-robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-former-us-representative-tulsi-gabbard-hi-02-in-las-vegas-nevada?

utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=240918-team_trumps_reclaim_america_tour_featuring_robert_f_kennedy_jr_and_former_us_representative_tulsi_gabbard_hi_02_in_las_vegas_nv&utm_content=ncl-9pnCMT9Qkz&_nlid=9pnCMT9Qkz&_nhids=jpedIm84

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/oin-america-projects-operation-restore-freedom-event-this/


RFK Jr. speaks on military spending “$113B to Ukraine could have built a home for every homeless family in the U.S……and Biden asking for $80 B+ more….it’s all a money laundering scheme going to Blackrock…..” WATCH:

https://x.com/juneslater17/status/1834898199418425611


More of MAHA from RFK Jr:

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1836053480307572979


Dark Money, Haitian Migrants, and Real Estate Scams: What’s Really Happening in Springfield Ohio?

https://x.com/KristyTallman/status/1835041469524328694


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv



Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
