EXPOSED Are PRIDE PARADE rituals rooted in ANCIENT EVIL

Glenn Beck





July 7, 2023





The most radical LGBTQ members may believe they were ‘born this way,’ but were they really born full of hatred, obsessed with destruction, and ready to devour every Christian believer in sight? No, Glenn says: ‘They were stolen.’ In this clip, Glenn explains how several aspects of pride month (and the numerous pride parades within it) are rooted in ancient evil, designed to inflict both chaos and disorder onto our society. Thankfully, several members of the LGBTQ community ARE speaking out against their most radical counterparts. Plus, Glenn explains how there’s only ONE solution away from the dangers of ‘pride’: HUMILITY.





Watch Glenn's full message on this topic during a recent Friday TV Exclusive, called 'Was This The Most Disturbing Pride Month In History?,' which is available now on BlazeTV.com.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GNoU_o6ET4