CHAPTER 2.4 THE CREATURE IS TERMINALLY ILL.

This one short chapter describes the currency debasement occurring through history and why it is now obviously apparent that the USD is terminally ill and on the verge of total collapse.





The book can be found on amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976

Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid