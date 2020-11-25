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Whimsical Wonders: Flower Bear's Flying Adventure
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10 views • November 25, 2020
This video tells the story of a blanket bear named Flower Bear, based on a children's book that I wrote and illustrated for my grandchildren. I also narrate the video. Flower Bear gets lost in a snowstorm one blustery Wyoming winter day, and her mishap teaches her to have faith in herself and her beloved Adele, the little girl who owns her. The story also teaches important values such as friendship and loyalty. For further information about this book, contact: [email protected]
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