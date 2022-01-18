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We Are Free To Eat Anything
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21 views • January 18, 2022
Religion puts unnecessary food rules on people. This can burden them and confuse them to make them think whatever they eat (or don't eat) can make them good or bad morally. Don't let religion confuse you.
Click here to watch a longer video called "Respectability and Self-Righteousness": https://bit.ly/3tCZ6yW
For inquiries email: [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "Respectability and Self-Righteousness": https://bit.ly/3tCZ6yW
For inquiries email: [email protected]
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