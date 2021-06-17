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SHOCKING! Democrats Argue Their RIGHT to Keep Rigging Elections!
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30 views • June 17, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3690/democrats-argue-their-right-to-keep-rigging-elections-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3690-democrats-argue-their-right-to-keep-rigging-elections
Documents recently emerged showing that the Democratic National Committee opposed Bernie Sanders and actively worked against his campaign. Jared Beck joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign instead of remaining neutral.
Jared Beck is a practicing lawyer with Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers and also founded the progressive grassroots Super PAC JamPAC. Beck is one of the attorneys involved in a class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee.
JamPAC: http://www.jampac.us
Lawfirm: http://www.beckandlee.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jaredbeck
Official Court Transcript for 4/25/17 Hearing: https://t.co/OOIkk9o6zA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3690/democrats-argue-their-right-to-keep-rigging-elections-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3690-democrats-argue-their-right-to-keep-rigging-elections
Documents recently emerged showing that the Democratic National Committee opposed Bernie Sanders and actively worked against his campaign. Jared Beck joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign instead of remaining neutral.
Jared Beck is a practicing lawyer with Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers and also founded the progressive grassroots Super PAC JamPAC. Beck is one of the attorneys involved in a class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee.
JamPAC: http://www.jampac.us
Lawfirm: http://www.beckandlee.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jaredbeck
Official Court Transcript for 4/25/17 Hearing: https://t.co/OOIkk9o6zA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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