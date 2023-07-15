Create New Account
No2Nato Broadcast #4 The war spreads to Europe (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel No2Nato No2War at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YMxfJGyil0

Streamed live on 13 Jul 2023

Watch back our latest No2Nato broadcast #4 "THE WAR SPREADS TO EUROPE".


Chaired by George Galloway, joined by David Clews of Unity News Network, journalist George Szamuely, and former British Ambassador and Workers Party activist Peter Ford.

Keywords
sabotagerussiawarusabidenukrainegermanynatogaspipelinenordstreamno2natono2war

