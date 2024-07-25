St. Clair County GOP Lincoln Dinner 2024

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Highlights from the St. Clair County GOP Lincoln Day that took place on July 12th, 2024 with guest speaker retired conservation officer John Borkovich & keynote speaker Professor David Clements.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/