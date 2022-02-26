What is Orgone Energy?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Navasit and SuchadaWhat is Orgone Energy?Who was Dr. Wilhelm Reich?Why don't people know about this?How can we make Orgone Products?and here the link to the recommended video:This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1or contact me @KatharinaBlessIf you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com