BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jewish woman claims Jews are God’s people & non Jews must die for Israel
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Puretrauma357

A Jewish supremacist says that Jews are God’s chosen people, even though they reject Christ as the Messiah and as the Son of God, and that non Jews are to die for the sake of the state of Israel.

Now that is Jewish supremacy. 

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysjewish womanfather of lightsthe almightynon jewsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truedie for israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
Mysterious trio of UFOs spotted over NYC: Advanced technology or government secrets?

Mysterious trio of UFOs spotted over NYC: Advanced technology or government secrets?

Kevin Hughes
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy