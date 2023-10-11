Quadcopter Operators from the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade Destroy 10 Armed Forces of Ukraine Infantry on the southern flank of Bakhmut

Quadcopter operators from the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade destroy Armed Forces of Ukraine infantry on the southern flank of Bakhmut.
Original poster of this video said:
🐻-10 AFU soldiers in one attack, one can only imagine the size of the AFU losses on a daily level...
