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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1684 - Salem Sabatka - Webb sentenced to life w/o parole
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10 views • July 13, 2021
Salem was walking with her mother near their home in Fort Worth,TX, when Webb, a felon with an extensive criminal history, pulled up in a gray car and grabbed Salem. Salem’s mother attempted to jump into the car to get her daughter back, but was thrown out of the car as Webb sped away. Webb was caught with Salem several hours later at a hotel 9 miles away after his car was recognized by two local church members.
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