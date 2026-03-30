Faking Pregnancy to Escape the SS: My Wife’s Miraculous 1940 Survival

"I was terrified as the officer led her into another room..."

In this episode, we recount the incredible bravery of Helena, who risked everything to cross the Bug River not once, but twice. We detail the strange moment of "Humanity in Uniform" when a German officer entrusted a young Jewish woman with the stolen belongings of refugees, asking her to return them to their rightful owners on the Soviet side.

From the cramped student dorms of Lviv to a midnight escape through deep snow and literal gunfire, this is the story of how a "fake pregnancy" and a peasant woman’s quick thinking saved a life. We also explore the tragic decisions made by family members and the "Financial Warfare" of the 1940s, as Polish Zlotys became worthless overnight.

Key Highlights:

The mysterious German officer who returned stolen jewelry.

Smuggling documents across the border under the nose of the SS.

Surviving a Soviet "Passport" sweep and the knitting business that kept us alive.

The heartbreaking choice of a brother that led to future tragedy.

#WWII #SurvivalStory #1940s #HolocaustHistory #Resistance #TrueStory #Lviv #PolandHistory #NaziOccupation #HistoricalMemoir