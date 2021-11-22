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CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Correcting Herself ‘‘We Know That The People Who Are Dying From This Vaccine...From This Uh Disease’’ #FreudianSlip
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470 views • November 22, 2021
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Correcting Herself ‘‘We Know That The People Who Are Dying From This Vaccine...From This Uh Disease’’ #FreudianSlip
#CDC #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
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#CDC #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmacdccrimes against humanitydirectorinformed consentdepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaersvaccine deathsconditioningnano techcovidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codeluciferasedo not complyrevelation of the methodvaccine passportrochelle walenskygraphene oxideconsent is crucialmockery of the victimrockefeller lockstep 2010
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