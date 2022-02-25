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A3 engañándote con Ukrania
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17 views • February 25, 2022
El programa de Susana Grisso emite imágenes de un videojuego como si fueran bombardeos reales de Rusia en Ukrania.
Pero en realidad se trata del juego ArmA 3. Aquí puedes ver el vídeo usado como si fuera real:
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/ERG5CkduphI
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Pero en realidad se trata del juego ArmA 3. Aquí puedes ver el vídeo usado como si fuera real:
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/ERG5CkduphI
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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