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Ezekiel 16:20-21; 23:36-39; Psalm 139:13-16 VALUES
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3 views • January 15, 2022
Ezekiel 16:20-21; 23:36-39; Psalm 139:13-16 VALUES - God Values All Human Life.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: Psalm 139:14 I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
KEY DOCTRINE
The Christian and the Social Order
We should speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death. (See Matt. 5:14-16.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Values shape our priorities. We invest time, energy, money, and other resources into what we value. Our values also shape how we interact with others. For example, if we value our jobs or tasks more than the people with whom we work, our interactions with others may become cold and calculated. We see them as objects—not as people. The Bible teaches that God values all human life; therefore, we should as well.
How can a person’s values get in the way of treating others with dignity? What makes valuing others a vital characteristic for the believer?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: Psalm 139:14 I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
KEY DOCTRINE
The Christian and the Social Order
We should speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death. (See Matt. 5:14-16.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Values shape our priorities. We invest time, energy, money, and other resources into what we value. Our values also shape how we interact with others. For example, if we value our jobs or tasks more than the people with whom we work, our interactions with others may become cold and calculated. We see them as objects—not as people. The Bible teaches that God values all human life; therefore, we should as well.
How can a person’s values get in the way of treating others with dignity? What makes valuing others a vital characteristic for the believer?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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