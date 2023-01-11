EXPOSED The SHOCKING way Coca Cola HIDES its health risks

Glenn Beck
Calley Means, Co-Founder of TrueMed, once spent time in the same room as Coca Cola’s top executives and lobbyists. It was there, he tells Glenn, he discovered Americans’ health was being ‘rigged.’ Now, this whistleblower is exposed exactly how Coke — and other corporations like it — fool the world by hiding its immense health risks. The shocking, three-pronged approach, Means tells Glenn, involves bribery, phony studies, and promises made to top organizations. And because of it, Americans — and especially our kids — are suffering.
