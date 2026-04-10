Woke America

Wokeism is like any cult.

They only increase the awfulness when they feel threatened.

Wokeness is so absurd, no one takes it as real until it becomes a campaign platform.

Marxism and socialism are still alive and well, but they take on different names and shapes.

Woke isn’t dead; it just finds a new disguise.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 April 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6392844477112