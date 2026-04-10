Woke America

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Wokeism is like any cult.
They only increase the awfulness when they feel threatened.
Wokeness is so absurd, no one takes it as real until it becomes a campaign platform.
Marxism and socialism are still alive and well, but they take on different names and shapes.
Woke isn’t dead; it just finds a new disguise.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 April 2026)