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Silk Road Appeal: Absence of Evidence = Guilt? Lyn Ulbricht Porcfest XIII 2016 Presentation
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11 views • October 09, 2021
The Silk Road Trial ended with an unprecedented stack of sentences for its non-violent creator, Ross Ulbricht, who received 2 life sentences plus a $180 million fine. The trial was an example of undermining the rights of the individual in favor of the state's unfounded claims. Ross's mother, Lyn Ulbricht, recently shared her presentation of the contradictions, violations of the Constitution, and false claims brought to light in the Silk Road Appeal at the Porcupine Freedom Festival in NH. http://www.FreeRoss.org
#FreeRoss #SilkRoad #SilRoadTrial #RossUlbricht
#FreeRoss #SilkRoad #SilRoadTrial #RossUlbricht
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