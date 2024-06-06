How to Stay Off FEMA’s Hit List in a Crisis..?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we're diving deep into how to stay off FEMA’s radar when things go sideways. We’ll break down some stealthy strategies for folks like us to handle disasters without having to lean on government help. Because honestly, with the kind of leadership we're stuck with-a senile man who’s always lost in his thoughts-like, literally lost-can anyone trust FEMA?
