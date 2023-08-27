HEARTBREAKING Officials Conduct Grim Work of Searching Waters Off Maui for Victims of Wildfires

Breitbart
Aug 25, 2023
"Everybody's still in the fight." Maui Fire Department Captain Peter Vanderpoel detailed the grim but necessary work of searching the surrounding waters for the remains of victims of the Maui wildfires that devastated the town of Lahaina in Hawaii. "There's work to be done," he stated.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPHqtE9iISM/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.