HEARTBREAKING Officials Conduct Grim Work of Searching Waters Off Maui for Victims of Wildfires
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Breitbart


Aug 25, 2023


"Everybody's still in the fight." Maui Fire Department Captain Peter Vanderpoel detailed the grim but necessary work of searching the surrounding waters for the remains of victims of the Maui wildfires that devastated the town of Lahaina in Hawaii. "There's work to be done," he stated.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPHqtE9iISM/

Keywords
hawaiibodiesmauibreitbartvictimswildfiresfireslahainafire departmentsearching waterscaptain peter vanderpoel

