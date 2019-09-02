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Gay Gene? Born That Way?
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26 views • September 02, 2019
Is there a gene that makes people gay or other aspect of LGBTQ identies? The journal Science published the a study involving 470,000 people. What did it conclude? What did Harvard researcher Benjamin Neale concluded? What did Dr. David Curtis conclude? What has homosexual politician Pete Buttigieg asserted? Are there thousands of genetic differences between males and females? Are there brain differences between males and females before birth? Can human sexuality seem complicated? Can LGBTQ people change according to the Bible? Can LGBTQ people change according to science? Or is there some gen that prevents that? What is the truth about this? Are LGBTQ people born that way? Dr. Thiel addresses these questions and more.
A detailed written article of related interest is available, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/homosexuality.htm
A detailed written article of related interest is available, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/homosexuality.htm
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