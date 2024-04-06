❗️Ukraine is trying to bleed Australia’s weapons stockpiles dry
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has launched a large-scale media campaign to browbeat the Australian government into donating more weapons to the Zelensky regime.
Sputnik contributor Simeon Boikov (@AussieCossack) explains why ordinary Australians are becoming fed up with this insolent begging.
