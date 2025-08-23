FBI Raids War-Pig John Bolton’s Home and Office – Agents Reportedly BUSTED THROUGH His Door

THEATRICS FOR THE MAGA CULT. If Bolton hid the classified documents under the Epstein Files the FBI will never find them.....

In a bombshell of a development, federal agents conducted a raid on the Maryland residence of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to various breaking sources.

One source connected to the investigation has described that the search was aimed at locating potentially classified documents that authorities suspect Bolton may still have in his possession.

There are no indicators as of yet that Bolton, who was Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, has been arrested or taken into custody.

"NO ONE is above the law," FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X Friday morning, but without giving direct reference to the Bolton house raid. "FBI agents on mission."

According to NY Post, which first revealed the raid:

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post.

...The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

The FBI are reportedly sorting through papers and boxes:

