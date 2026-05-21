Maybe They Need Our Minds To Open Portals And Let These Interdimensional Beings In

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Thoughts?
Doing show prep and I’m having some thoughts about the #UFOFiles & #Disclosure. Strangely enough, this dovetails with #CERN and why the portals are being opened up and what’s coming through.
Maybe one of the reasons they’re putting this information out there is because they need us to bring them through from the other side.
It could just be a #conspiracytheory though, this is for entertainment purposes entirely.
#factionsoffreedom