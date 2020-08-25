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Do not trust the medical or security establishment
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84 views • August 25, 2020
Two towers of libertarian power with tremendous insight into The State, Ron Paul and Robert F. Kennedy Jr talk about the CIA murder of Robert's father and uncle (JFK) and many more that the CIA wishes they could mask with their favorite label they created to cover the JFK assassination: "Conspiracy Theory".
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