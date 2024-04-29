Create New Account
GOD’S 7 FEASTS FULFILLED IN OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST 2, LEVITICUS 23:1-44; JOHN 1:29; 1 CORINTHIANS 15:20,50-58; ACTS 2:1-4; HEBREWS 9:11-14; MATTHEW 2:23; REVELATION 21:1-8, 20240427
First Century Gospel Church HQ
FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Worship with us every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM in person at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:00 PM-9:00 PM.   

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

