GOD’S 7 FEASTS FULFILLED IN OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST 2, LEVITICUS 23:1-44; JOHN 1:29; 1 CORINTHIANS 15:20,50-58; ACTS 2:1-4; HEBREWS 9:11-14; MATTHEW 2:23; REVELATION 21:1-8, 20240427

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:
Worship with us every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM in person at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.
Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:00 PM-9:00 PM.
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.