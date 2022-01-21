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UN Funding Migrant Wave, Soros In Charge Of Voter Rolls & It's Always Been About Power & Control
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30 views • January 21, 2022
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Sources used in video:
UN is funding the illegal immigrant push - https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/01/18/exclusive-un-funds-migrant-wave-to-the-u-s/
This is why democrats stay on the plantation - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-agents-raid-texas-home-of-democrat-critical-of-biden/
And if you're a doctor, they just kill you - https://allnewspipeline.com/This_List_Seems_Endless_And_Runs_On_Into_2022.php
This debate will never happen, they only do propaganda - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/an-open-debate-challenge-to-the-270
George Soros runs the voter rolls cleanup company - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/cleaning-voter-rolls-soros-founded-funded-eric-now-used-31-states/
Rush was right, they want to eliminate elections - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/19/it-doesnt-matter-that-voters-hate-joe-biden-if-democrats-can-rig-elections/
It won't be long before the names of pedos are leaked - https://trendingpolitics.com/ghislaine-maxwell-could-release-the-names-of-8-men-who-slept-with-underage-girls/
Gates says far worse pandemics are coming - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/creepy-bill-gates-gives-warning-pandemics-far-worse-covid-19-calls-government-increase-vaccine-supplies/
Why does anyone listen to this psycho Gates - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1483844770854096897
He's also a climate expert - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-gates-we-need-a-carbon-tax/
Are they really worried about carbon output - https://nypost.com/2022/01/18/i-was-the-only-passenger-on-an-international-flight/
More proof this is not about your health or science - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-ontario-health-minister-urges-immediate-censorship-of-doctors/
They will push until you push back - https://twitter.com/SKYRIDER4538/status/1483989941788942339
Do you feel the shift, Czech PM ends vaxx mandates - https://trendingpolitics.com/czech-prime-minister-ends-vaccine-mandates-we-do-not-want-to-deepen-the-rifts-in-society-knab/
Dictators panic as covid shift begins - https://trendingpolitics.com/freak-out-covid-dictators-left-scrambling-as-major-western-nation-suddenly-drops-vaccine-mandates-restrictions-knab/
This POS won't stop, vaxx approval for under age 5 coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-pfizer-vaccine-for-kids-under-5-will-be-approved-in-the-next-month/
Commiefornia wants true equity by swapping children - https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/Want-true-equity-California-should-force-parents-16777540.php
How do we engage your brain - https://twitter.com/rifi_s/status/1483772447979716609
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480410935156113410
Song - Hi-Rez - Programmed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0O5dE6hywk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
UN is funding the illegal immigrant push - https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/01/18/exclusive-un-funds-migrant-wave-to-the-u-s/
This is why democrats stay on the plantation - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-agents-raid-texas-home-of-democrat-critical-of-biden/
And if you're a doctor, they just kill you - https://allnewspipeline.com/This_List_Seems_Endless_And_Runs_On_Into_2022.php
This debate will never happen, they only do propaganda - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/an-open-debate-challenge-to-the-270
George Soros runs the voter rolls cleanup company - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/cleaning-voter-rolls-soros-founded-funded-eric-now-used-31-states/
Rush was right, they want to eliminate elections - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/19/it-doesnt-matter-that-voters-hate-joe-biden-if-democrats-can-rig-elections/
It won't be long before the names of pedos are leaked - https://trendingpolitics.com/ghislaine-maxwell-could-release-the-names-of-8-men-who-slept-with-underage-girls/
Gates says far worse pandemics are coming - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/creepy-bill-gates-gives-warning-pandemics-far-worse-covid-19-calls-government-increase-vaccine-supplies/
Why does anyone listen to this psycho Gates - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1483844770854096897
He's also a climate expert - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-gates-we-need-a-carbon-tax/
Are they really worried about carbon output - https://nypost.com/2022/01/18/i-was-the-only-passenger-on-an-international-flight/
More proof this is not about your health or science - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-ontario-health-minister-urges-immediate-censorship-of-doctors/
They will push until you push back - https://twitter.com/SKYRIDER4538/status/1483989941788942339
Do you feel the shift, Czech PM ends vaxx mandates - https://trendingpolitics.com/czech-prime-minister-ends-vaccine-mandates-we-do-not-want-to-deepen-the-rifts-in-society-knab/
Dictators panic as covid shift begins - https://trendingpolitics.com/freak-out-covid-dictators-left-scrambling-as-major-western-nation-suddenly-drops-vaccine-mandates-restrictions-knab/
This POS won't stop, vaxx approval for under age 5 coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-pfizer-vaccine-for-kids-under-5-will-be-approved-in-the-next-month/
Commiefornia wants true equity by swapping children - https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/Want-true-equity-California-should-force-parents-16777540.php
How do we engage your brain - https://twitter.com/rifi_s/status/1483772447979716609
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480410935156113410
Song - Hi-Rez - Programmed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0O5dE6hywk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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