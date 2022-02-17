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Arizona Adult-Use Cannabis Market Update
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30 views • February 17, 2022
We'll take a look at the impressive growth of Arizona’s first year of adult-use sales.
Witnessing the introduction of adult-use cannabis into a market can be exciting to watch. In markets that are already medically legal, adult-use legalization can result in a drastic increase in the total addressable market for operators and retailers that creates opportunities for growth across the entire supply chain.
The launch of recreational sales in Arizona in the beginning of 2021 was no exception. Given a relatively robust medical market that has been active since 2012, the adult-use market in Arizona provided a new frontier of expansion for the cannabis industry. Arizona cannabis consumers showed up with strong sales, spending over $1.9 billion in total annual sales (adult-use and medical combined) in the first year.
Episode 889 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report...
https://youtu.be/cgp5nWHK4FI
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Witnessing the introduction of adult-use cannabis into a market can be exciting to watch. In markets that are already medically legal, adult-use legalization can result in a drastic increase in the total addressable market for operators and retailers that creates opportunities for growth across the entire supply chain.
The launch of recreational sales in Arizona in the beginning of 2021 was no exception. Given a relatively robust medical market that has been active since 2012, the adult-use market in Arizona provided a new frontier of expansion for the cannabis industry. Arizona cannabis consumers showed up with strong sales, spending over $1.9 billion in total annual sales (adult-use and medical combined) in the first year.
Episode 889 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report...
https://youtu.be/cgp5nWHK4FI
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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