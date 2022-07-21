Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 21, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine. The enemy suffers considerable losses.





▫️According to precised data, high-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces on July 16 at a provisional base deployed by nationalists in Imperiya recreation centre located in Konstantinovka (Odessa region) has resulted in the elimination of over 600 militants, including up to 120 foreign mercenaries.





▫️In addition, according to precised data, the attack launched on July 17 at a provisional base of a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed at a vegetable warehouse in Nikolayev has resulted in the elimination of over 320 nationalists.





▫️In view of considerable losses in the eastern part of Ukraine, residents of the western regions mobilised to the AFU refuse to go to Donbass.





▫️All the servicemen of 100th Territorial Defence Brigade located in Lutsk (Volyna region) have refused to be involved in operations. AFU command disarmed the brigade, the initiators were arrested, the formation would be reformed.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





💥The list of neutralised targets includes 9 command posts, including 1 of 59th Marines Brigade in Nikolayev where foreign mercenaries were deployed, as well as one of 14th Mechanised Brigade near Artyomovsk and the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kramatorsk.





💥6 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Konstantinovka, Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Maliyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Nikolayev.





💥The list of targets neutralised within the counter-battery warfare includes 1 Uragan MRLS battery and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer battery with a counter-battery warfare radar near Zarozhnoye (Kharkov region), 8 Ukrainian Grad MRLS plattoons near Zvanovka, Kirovo, Soledar, Krasnoye, Platonovka, Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Dobropolye (Zaporozhye region) and Shirokoye (Nikolayev region), 9 D-20 howitzer plattoons and 7 D-30 cannon plattoons near Seversk, Kirovo, Novomikhailovka, Konstantinovka, Klescheyevka, Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopavlovka, Vesyoloye (Zaporozhye region), as well as Dobroye (Nikolayev region).





💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Pervomaiskoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Topolskoye, Dementiyevka, Peschanoye (Kharkov region), Yenakiyevo and Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️8 projectiles launched by Uragan MRLS near Chernobayevka, Kazachyi Lagerya (Kherson region) and Kamenka (Kharkov region) have been intercepted.





📊In total, 260 airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,577 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 air defence missile systems, 4,135 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 762 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,174 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,413 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.