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4 Ways to Read the Constitution, 3 are Wrong
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11 views • May 16, 2022
We’ve all heard the terms - strict construction, living constitution, textualism, and originalism. Learn what they are. And find out which one - and only one - is the right way to read an 18th century legal document like the Constitution for the United States.
Path to Liberty: May 16, 2022
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: May 16, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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