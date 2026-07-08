Date: July 8, 2026. Lesson 133-2026. Title: Faithful in Trouble, Wise in Comfort

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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:19–20, where Solomon teaches two essential qualities of biblical love: being trustworthy in times of crisis and offering comfort with wisdom. An unreliable friend wounds like a broken tooth or a slipping foot, while careless attempts to cheer a grieving heart only deepen its pain. This lesson explores what it means to be someone others can depend on, why compassion requires discernment, and how Christ provides the perfect example of both unwavering faithfulness and tender comfort to those who suffer.
Lesson 133-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
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