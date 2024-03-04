Мой дрон NESTERENKO уничтожает русскую машину

На сей раз цель стояла на месте и, видимо, внутри никого не было, но у дрона садились батареи, и искать другую цель времени не было. Тем не менее, уничтожение техники - тоже дело полезное.
Помогите собрать деньги на следующий дрон с бОльшим радиусом действия!
Paypal для адреса [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.