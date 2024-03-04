Create New Account
Мой дрон NESTERENKO уничтожает русскую машину
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
На сей раз цель стояла на месте и, видимо, внутри никого не было, но у дрона садились батареи, и искать другую цель времени не было. Тем не менее, уничтожение техники - тоже дело полезное.

Помогите собрать деньги на следующий дрон с бОльшим радиусом действия!

Paypal  для адреса [email protected]

warukrainefpvrussia must die

