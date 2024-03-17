Hamas Fighters Blast Israeli Armors With RPGs In Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to sustain losses as a result of the fierce resistance put by the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in the Gaza Strip.

On March 16, Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released video footage showing its fighters blowing up a main battle tank and two armored personnel carriers of the IDF in Madinat Ezahra in central Gaza with rocket-propelled grenades.

The IDF admitted on March 17 that a soldier from the 601st Battalion was seriously injured in recent clashes in central Gaza. The soldier was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been informed, it said in a brief statement.

At least 248 Israeli troops since the start of ground operations in Gaza. More than 1,400 others have been wounded, some are still in a life threatening condition.

On the Palestinian side, the death toll from Israeli operations in the Strip has reached 31,645, mostly women and children, according to a statement released by the Hamas-run health ministry on March 17. More than 73,676 others have been wounded so far.

The ministry said in the statement that at least 92 Palestinians were killed and 130 others injured in the last 24 hours only.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement reads.

The number of Palestinian casualties could rise sharply in upcoming weeks if the IDF went on with its plans to attack the southern Gaza area of Rafah, where more than 1,5 million Palestine are reportedly taking shelter. The Israeli leadership approved the military plans, despite facing pressure and criticism from the international community.

Source - South Front

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/