© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christine Watkins explains the subject of her book, THE WARNING (the Illumination of Conscience)
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • May 25, 2022
Queen of Peace Media.
"The Warning,” or “the Illumination of Conscience” is a critical moment in human history when every person alive will see their soul in the light of divine truth. Christine Watkins gives a talk about this moment in time. Is heaven saying it will come to our generation?
The #1 AMAZON BEST-SELLER, highly acclaimed and captivating book, THE WARNING: TESTIMONIES AND PROPHECIES OF THE ILLUMINATION OF CONSCIENCE, offers the world the most thorough understanding to date of the Illumination of conscience including fascinating stories of those who have already experienced it for themselves.
THE WARNING book is available on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/34DTFQn
and through Queen of Peace Media at https://queenofpeacemedia.com/shop/. Also see https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzz1Plypj3k
"The Warning,” or “the Illumination of Conscience” is a critical moment in human history when every person alive will see their soul in the light of divine truth. Christine Watkins gives a talk about this moment in time. Is heaven saying it will come to our generation?
The #1 AMAZON BEST-SELLER, highly acclaimed and captivating book, THE WARNING: TESTIMONIES AND PROPHECIES OF THE ILLUMINATION OF CONSCIENCE, offers the world the most thorough understanding to date of the Illumination of conscience including fascinating stories of those who have already experienced it for themselves.
THE WARNING book is available on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/34DTFQn
and through Queen of Peace Media at https://queenofpeacemedia.com/shop/. Also see https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzz1Plypj3k
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.