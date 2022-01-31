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CHRISTIAN NURSE TO SUE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OVER COURSE THAT DUBBED BIBLE 'RACIST'
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11 views • January 31, 2022
Christian nurse to sue mental health clinic, Tavistock Institute over course that dubbed Bible 'racist'....
Tavistock Institute was established in 1921 by Luciferian agents serving the One World Govt. The sole purpose of Tavistock then and now is to devise methods of mind control in order to socially engineer the masses into subservience and ultimately "slavery." This invisible agency has unlimited funding and works closely with other MK agencies such as the Mossad, CIA, FBI, MI6, media corporations, Hollywood and advertising agencies to ensure the implementation of cultural programs that distract and ultimately blind the minds of men everywhere.
Amy's support page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/standuptowoke
Tavistock Institute was established in 1921 by Luciferian agents serving the One World Govt. The sole purpose of Tavistock then and now is to devise methods of mind control in order to socially engineer the masses into subservience and ultimately "slavery." This invisible agency has unlimited funding and works closely with other MK agencies such as the Mossad, CIA, FBI, MI6, media corporations, Hollywood and advertising agencies to ensure the implementation of cultural programs that distract and ultimately blind the minds of men everywhere.
Amy's support page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/standuptowoke
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