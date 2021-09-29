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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 09-29-2021
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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373 views • September 29, 2021
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2021/09/27/watch-ny-gov-kathy-hochul-proclaims-unvaccinated-people-arent-listening-to-god/

Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE

MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf

Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem - https://rumble.com/vkrdx6-dr.-zelenko-speaks-to-a-rabbinical-court-in-jerusalem.html

Here it comes!!!
The Mark of The Beast:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/thousands-counterfeit-covid-19-vaccination-cards-china-seized-tennessee
https://www.technocracy.news/medical-technocrats-eye-denial-of-medical-treatment-to-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-id-passports-merging-your-digital-identity-onto-the-blockchain/
https://www.technocracy.news/fearing-taliban-purge-afghan-citizens-scramble-to-delete-digital-history-evade-biometrics/
https://www.technocracy.news/only-overwhelming-resistance-can-stop-technocracys-assault-on-humanity/


https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

Buy a piece of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm44Sv26FxnmWiuP3JEHRIw/videos

Revelation 18:23 "and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia."

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ci2jK1yFoOd/ - A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon
https://www.khouse.org/articles/2011/1018/
http://www.contendingfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads2/Pharmacy-Drugs-Sorcery-IG-Farbin.pdf

Seeing The Unseeable with DR. Michael S. Heiser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86005r3XbB8

The Coming Blackout | Pastor John Lomacang - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8jAI9Ept4
Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church | Dr. Sam Kojoglanian - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6X8PiHWBTw
https://nojabforme.info/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT4lY6HWdfA – Ice Age Farmer “Absolute Zero”

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Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ

Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

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censorshipholy spiritlovesalvationprayerprophecyyeshuafaithyahwehdcdemonsfalsefastingrepentancepopeprophetjoyezekiel 38betrayalend-timesgogmagog39isaiah 17violet
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