2020 'Coronavirus' Fiction...Just Like Simpsons Fake Pandemic Episode 2010 - "Purrfect Storm"
Luke2136
Published 17 hours ago |

[reupload - replacement vid]

2010 Simpsons gone real time 2020: "Pandemic...all the time" -- Corona script following Simpsons house cat flu: no symptoms, all the time

[:10] "I'd like to call to order this secret conclave of America's media empiricists...we are here to come up with the next phony baloney crisis..."

[:46] "we do have standards...this can't be a made-up disease...the only moral thing to do is release a deadly virus into the general public..."

[1:20] "Center For Disease Disinformation predicts..." [just a joke right]

***

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com

coronasimpsonshouse cat flu

