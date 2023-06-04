Corinth, part 7: Christians/Christian god fails at love

The religious mind and its god fails miserably at the standard of love given in 1 Corinthians 13. The real God of scripture is Love and this can be seen in His Son's work of eventually saving all creation.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/pXVgrQUintI
https://www.concordant.org/
