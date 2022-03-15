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Dr. Ryan Cole | The Mystery Blood Clots Found by Embalmers
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814 views • March 15, 2022
Dr. Cole thinks they are due to the vaccine. He couldn't think of any other cause. He only started hearing lots of reports of this in Jan 2022. So it couldn't be caused by COVID. So if it wasn't the vaccine (booster dose specifically), what was it? March 14, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Ryan Cole | The Mystery Blood Clots Found by Embalmers - March 14, 2022
Dr Ryan Cole, The Mystery Blood Clots Found by Embalmers, Steve Kirsch, March 14 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Ryan Cole | The Mystery Blood Clots Found by Embalmers - March 14, 2022
Dr Ryan Cole, The Mystery Blood Clots Found by Embalmers, Steve Kirsch, March 14 2022
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