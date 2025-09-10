Israel attempts to assassinate Hamas leaders after luring them into ceasefire negotiations they never intended to genuinely pursue.



What’s worse, evidence suggests both the United States AND Qatar helped to coordinate the attack.



Israel & the US just destroyed any chance of negotiating a ceasefire despite the fact both countries spent the last two days threatening consequences against Gaza if Hamas were not to accept the ceasefire agreement Trump put together.



It’s safe to assume the ceasefire negotiations were a complete farce and an attempt to lure Hamas leaders into one place to take them out.



