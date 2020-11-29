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ANTI-LOCKDOWN HERO ESCAPES FROM BRITAIN'S FAT STASI POLICE
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67 views • November 29, 2020
Britain's crappy two-tier policing system (take a knee for BLM and other "woke" riots while going ape on non-woke demonstrations) was on show again recently with heavy-handed policing of normal citizens protesting the lock-down, but one brave man saw no reason why he should "come quietly."
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