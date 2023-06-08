Create New Account
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn Speaks out on Tucker Carlson
177 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn Speaks out on Tucker Carlson (Latest News) - Politics Today

General Michael Flynn speaks out at a Press Conference during Clay Clark's "Great Reawakening Tour" in Miami on May 12th, 2023. In this clip he addresses the recent removal of Tucker Carlson from the Fox airwaves and the need for an independent Press.


https://rumble.com/v2sq8jw-lt.-gen.-michael-flynn-speaks-out-on-tucker-carlson-latest-news-politics-to.html

Keywords
tucker carlson tonightgeneral flynnfox news parts ways

