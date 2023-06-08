Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn Speaks out on Tucker Carlson (Latest News) - Politics Today
General Michael Flynn speaks out at a Press Conference during Clay Clark's "Great Reawakening Tour" in Miami on May 12th, 2023. In this clip he addresses the recent removal of Tucker Carlson from the Fox airwaves and the need for an independent Press.
https://rumble.com/v2sq8jw-lt.-gen.-michael-flynn-speaks-out-on-tucker-carlson-latest-news-politics-to.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.